Recreational marijuana shop set to open in Lynn this weekend

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn’s first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensary is slated to open to the public on Saturday.

Apothca, will be co-located with its existing medical at 491 Lynnway, will offer a full assortment of products, including dried flower, extracts, and edibles.

The store will be open to medical patients and recreational customers seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“We would like to thank the Lynn community and all the Lynn city officials for the support and trust they have placed in us. We are excited to be opening one of the closest adult-use shops to Boston and serving the Lynn community and all those who travel near our convenient location,” Joseph Lekach, Chief Executive Officer of Apothca, said in a news release.

Customers are being urged to visit Apothca’s website for updates related to the opening, parking, and product availability.

Apothca says it plans to open its third location Jamaica Plain in early 2020. It already operates a medical dispensary in Arlington and a cannabis cultivation campus in Fitchburg.

