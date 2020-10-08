Recreational pot sales begin in Maine on Friday

(WHDH) — Recreational pot sales are slated to begin in Maine on Friday.

Licenses for cultivation, manufacturing, retail sales, and testing were issued in September, WGME-TV reported.

People over the age of 21 can purchase up to two-and-a-half ounces of marijuana and no more than five grams of marijuana concentrate.

Voters approved recreational marijuana sales on 2016.

