Recreational pot shop opens in Acton, again

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A recreational marijuana shop has opened in Acton for the second time.

Mass Wellspring was shut down by the Cannabis Control Commission back in February after the commission says it found several security violations at the facility.

This week, the commission said it came to an agreement with Mass Wellspring, allowing it to reopen.

The company is now under a three-month probation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)