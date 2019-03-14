Recreational pot shop reopens in Acton

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A recreational marijuana shop that was ordered closed for security violations has reopened for business.

The state’s Cannabis Control Commission ordered Mass Wellspring closed in February after several security violations were discovered during a check of the facility.

Earlier this week, the commission announced that it had come to an agreement with the business allowing it to reopen.

The company reopened Wednesday under a three-month probationary period.

