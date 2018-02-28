A rescued baby chimpanzee, Mussa, enjoys his time up in the air with the his pilot while traveling to his new home.

The baby chimpanzee was recently saved from poachers by rescue organization Lwiro Primates in the Democratic Republic of Congo, along with the help of Virunga National Park. Mussa was the third successful rescue of 2018 for Lwiro Primates.

The video of Mussa’s flight was shared by Lwiro Primates on Facebook February 28, showing curious Mussa making the most of his flight. In the video, you can see Mussa make his way to the front of the plane to sit on the pilot’s lap while taking in all the views.

Mussa made a good co-pilot by “helping” adjust the plane’s throttle at one point. He even enjoyed some grooming time with his new friend.

Lwiro Primates shared photos of the Mussa to Facebook on February 27 and thanked Virunga National Park for their help, “rescuing this little boy from a uncertain future and for facilitating his transport.” They added that “rescues are always a mix of feelings… happy because we are saving them but sad at the same time for what it means for wild populations.”

Lwiro Primates says that apart from some intestinal parasites that are being treated, Mussa is doing very well in his new home.

