COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Local and state officials are investigating a fire at a recycling-transfer facility in Cohasset.

Police said there was an explosion there on Monday morning.

Officials said several buildings were badly burned in the fire.

Crews battled the flames for more than two hours before getting it under control.

