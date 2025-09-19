BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Finale is returning to the Boston Harbor Friday and will end on Saturday.

The World’s best cliff divers will compete to be crowned the best as they’ll jump from heights of up to 90 feet against Boston’s skyline.

The stop in Boston is the only stop in the United States for the World Series.

This is the first time the World Championship will be settled in the U.S. since 2010.

