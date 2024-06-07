BOSTON (WHDH) - Some of the world’s best cliff divers will dive into Boston Harbor in the Seaport Friday and Saturday as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series comes to town.

The event is free to the public and will mark this year’s only cliff diving world series stop in the US.

Divers will jump from the Institute of Contemporary Art building beginning at 1 p.m. each day.

Twenty-four divers will take part in this year’s event as the cliff diving world series marks its 100th stop since its inception in 2009 and its latest visit to Boston.

“It’s extraordinary to return to Boston,” said cliff diver Ellie Smart in a statement. “The energy from the crowd last year was incredible, and we’re hoping for more of the same this time.”

Gates open for free event viewing at 12 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Twelve male divers will jump from a 88.5-foot platform into the water, while female divers will jump from 69 feet.

In addition to free viewing, fans have the option to buy tickets to watch the drives from an exclusive VIP yacht, with live streaming of the event, outdoor deck access, food, drinks and more.

