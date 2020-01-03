‘Red Bull gives you wings,’ Malden police searching for thief who swiped vodka, energy drink from store

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Malden police put a call out on their Facebook page to a man caught on surveillance camera stealing vodka and Red Bull Friday.

The man could be seen wearing black sweat pants and a black hoodie grabbing merchandise off the shelves, according to the post.

Police say he fled the scene after employees confronted him about paying for the beverages.

“The quickness in which you fled the area leads us to believe that maybe ‘Red Bull gives you wings,” Malden police joked in their post.

But all kidding aside, officers said they wish to speak with the man regarding the incident.

No further information was released.

