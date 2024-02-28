(CNN) — Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been cleared of wrongdoing after an external investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior, the Formula One team’s parent company, Red Bull GMBH, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The independent investigation was launched by Red Bull in February after Horner was accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior towards a member of the racing team, allegations the 50-year-old had denied.

