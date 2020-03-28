Red Cross calling for more blood donations after canceled drives

BOSTON (WHDH) - With hundreds of blood drives canceled due to the coronavirus, the Red Cross is asking people to fill out an online questionnaire to see if they can give blood, although some potential donors are worried about safety when donating.

Holly Grant, CEO of American Red Cross Massachusetts, said the state has canceled 220 blood drives. While the organization has enough blood to meet need, officials are worried about a potential shortfall.

“This is an essential service,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

“Don’t be afraid go online and see if you qualify, please make an appointment,” said Lauren Baker, who is on the Red Cross board of directors.

People who have traveled to countries like China, Italy and Iran in the last 28 days are not allowed to donate. The Red Cross says a six-foot distance is being observed during donations and donors are having their temperature taken, but one potential donor said she didn’t feel safe when she tried to give.

“I went in … and we were two to three feet apart and it struck me that that’s unusual these days,” said Rachel Ishikawa. “I asked her if she could put a mask on and she said they didn’t have any so i looked around the room and nobody did.”

The Red Cross’s CDC guidelines do not require workers to use a mask, but volunteers will begin using them on Monday, officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)