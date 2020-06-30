BOSTON (WHDH) - The American Red Cross is looking for African Americans to donate their blood during a Sickle Cell Fighters of Boston blood drive at Northeastern University’s Matthews Arena on Tuesday.

The Red Cross teamed up with local partners to prevent a second health crisis for communities of color after the coronavirus disproportionately hit them hard.

African American blood donors are vital for many patients with rare blood types, such as those with sickle cell disease, and who depend on blood that must be matched very closely, according to the Red Cross.

Since mid-March, the number of African Americans donating blood has dropped by more than half.

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty is expected to be among those donating blood.

All donors, staff and members of the public must pass a temperature screening, wear a mask and maintain a distance of six feet from any other person at all times.

The blood drive is taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)