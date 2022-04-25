BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Cross says it plans to install hundreds of free smoke alarms in at-risk communities across Massachusetts next month.

During six large installation events, volunteers will install a smoke alarm in the home of anyone who needs one. There is no cost for this service.

Volunteers will also share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.

Interested residents are urged to make an appointment by calling 1-800-564-1234 or logging on to redcross.org/MA.

