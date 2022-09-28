BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Bay State’s Red Cross are among the hundreds of volunteers across the country who are traveling to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian, which was recently declared a Category 4 storm.

Sandy Grenier, a member of the Red Cross in Massachusetts, said volunteers are ready to help Floridians once the Disaster Action Team arrives.

“We want to be on the ground before it hits,” said Sandy Grenier, a member of the Red Cross in Massachusetts. “We’ll provide the food, cots to sleep in, blankets, clothing, anything they might need.”

Grenier said it can be dangerous work, but she’s ready to deal with the unexpected as this is her sixth emergency deployment with the Red Cross.

“I know when it’s crazy, it’s gonna be crazy and you just have to go with it,” Grenier said.

The Massachusetts volunteers will be meeting up with hundreds of others from across the country who have started to land in Florida and for all of them, the top priority is safety.

“You always remember you’re there to help the people, it’s not about me and I always keep that bigger picture in my mind,” Grenier said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)