Another warm and dry day Tuesday prompted a red flag warning from the National Weather Service and kept local fire crews busy with multiple brush fires reported around Massachusetts.

The red flag warning, indicating high risk of brush fires, comes as experts note wind gusts up to 30 miles-per-hour, low humidity, warm weather and dry conditions. The warning is set to remain in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday. A separate fire watch is set to be in place across the entire state, except for Cape Cod, from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials have discouraged burning during the current period of elevated fire risk.

Among recent area brush fires, crews responded to the Lynn Woods Reservation on Friday of last week, where they at one point battled flames burning close to several homes.

City officials on Monday announced trail closures within the Lynn Woods, citing “ongoing forest fires.” Smoke was seen billowing over the area, and a Massachusetts State Police helicopter made several water drops to aid in firefighting efforts.

By Tuesday morning, fire crews were in the nearby Breakheart Reservation in Saugus where a large plume of smoke could be seen rising from more brush fire activity.

The Lynn Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon said the fire in the Lynn Woods is “contained for now,” saying water drops on Monday had been successful.

“While there are still smoldering trees and stumps within the burn area, the running lines of the fire have been contained,” officials said.

State crews with the Department of Conservation and Recreation remained on scene in Lynn monitoring the area and local trails remained closed while the cause of the fires remained under investigation, according to the fire department.

Monthly rainfall for May was 1.25 inches below average as of Tuesday, with no significant rain in sight over the coming days.

Cooler temperatures are expected Wednesday. Still, gusty wind is expected to still contribute to a high fire risk.

Read more on the 7WEATHER Blog.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)