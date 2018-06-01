Red Fox kits rescued after being discovered in Hingham well

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters and a Department of Public Works employee rescued two dehydrated four-month-old red fox kits from the bottom of a well in Hingham after concerned locals alerted town officials.

The kits were brought to New England Wildlife Center’s (NEWC) wildlife hospital on Thursday by Hingham Animal Control Officer Leslie Badger. The other fox siblings did not survive.

The fox kits received a physical exam by NEWC’s CEO, Dr. Greg Mertz, along with intern Dr. Carina Ziegler. Both fox kits appeared healthy despite being dehydrated. The fox kits will be receiving fluids and supportive care in the upcoming days.

The location of the kit’s mother is unknown, although according to Dr. Mertz, it is unlikely that she left her babies by choice. New England Wildlife Center will continue to provide updates on the baby kits as more information becomes available.

This summer, NEWC has double the amount of animals in need of veterinary care.

