BOSTON (WHDH) - The Red Hot Chili Peppers on Thursday announced a worldwide stadium tour with a lineup of legendary guests that includes a concert date at Boston’s Fenway Park.

The iconic Los Angeles-based rockers are hitting the road in 2022 for a 32-city tour with The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, Anderson. Paak & The Free Nationals, HAIM, St. Vincent, Thundercat, and King Princess, Live Nation Concerts said in a news release.

The tour kicks off on June 4 at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain, and it wraps up in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field on Sept. 18.

St. Vincent and Thundercat will join the Red Hot Chili Peppers when the tour travels to Fenway Park on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. Red Hot Chili Peppers fan presale begins Saturday at 10 a.m.

For a full list of tour dates, click here.

