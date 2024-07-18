BOSTON (WHDH) - On Thursday the MBTA announced plans for a 24-day suspension of the Braintree branch of the Red Line in September to “accelerate major Track Improvement Program work”.

From September 6 to 29, no Red Line trains will service the North Quincy, Wollaston, Quincy Center, Quincy Adams, and Braintree stops.

Crews will make repairs to 18 miles of track, resulting in the removal of over 20 speed restrictions and, the MBTA said, improving round-trip Braintree branch travel times “by as much as 24 minutes”.

“The work to take place on the Braintree branch in September is unprecedented but long needed,” MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said in a statement. “The MBTA is committed to not only restoring our system to deliver safe and reliable service, but we are focused on building it back better. While each of these critical but necessary closures impacts your travels in the short term, the public will gain long-term benefits.”

Planning for shuttle bus replacement service is in the process of being finalized.

“The track work accomplished during these 24 days allows the MBTA to run service up to the maximum allowable speed of 40 miles per hour, but also lays the groundwork for our goal of raising current Red Line train speeds above that,” the MBTA said in a statement.

“We’re committed to communicating our progress, listening to the public, and delivering on the promises we make to provide better service,” Eng said. “I look forward to returning faster, safer, more reliable Braintree branch service to our riders on September 30.”

