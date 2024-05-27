BOSTON (WHDH) - A Red Line conductor is taking a unique approach to making announcements in the hopes of making his riders smile.

Shouting into the microphone in a sports-announcer style, Matthew Brodo tells riders aboard the “red comet” that he’s the “master of transportation and the next stop will be Quincy!”

The beloved conductor’s announcements entertain riders from Braintree to Alewife.

“I project max enthusiasm to try and brighten up everyone’s day, I know a lot of people can be frustrated with the system and how it can be delayed at times, so I try to counter that,” he told 7NEWS.

Brodo, who has had a lifelong passion for trains, says he hopes to move on to working with the MBTA to improve service system-wide.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)