CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of the Red Line shut down Thursday night for scheduled maintenance and are expected to remain shut for the duration of the weekend.

Shuttle buses are replacing trains between JFK/UMass and Kendall/MIT, making additional stops at Haymarket and State Street. This plan is set to be in place through the final service on Sunday night.

Commuters planning to use the shuttle should plan for an extra 30 45 minutes for their travel.

As an alternative the MBTA is offering free Commuter Rail service between Braintree and South Station and between Porter and North Station.

The same schedule for maintenance closures is planned for next weekend as well

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)