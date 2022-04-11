BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA operator has been placed on leave amid an investigation into the death of a Boston man who was dragged into a subway tunnel after getting his arm caught in a Red Line train door early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding to reports of a person dragged into the tunnel at Broadway Station around 12:30 a.m. were told a passenger was stuck in the doorway of an inbound train, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said.

The man, who authorities identified as 39-year-old Robinson Lalin, died after being dragged a short distance.

In a statement, T officials said, “A full investigation into the circumstances has been launched, as MBTA Transit Police detectives work to establish the facts surrounding this incident.”

The name of the operator has not been released.

Numerous people have been hurt on MBTA equipment over the last year, with a Green Line crash sending two dozen people to the hospital last July and nine people were hurt when a Back Bay station elevator malfunctioned a few months later.

Some T riders say they are worried about safety.

“It’s kind of concerning, because I see a lot of people jumping in quickly because everyone is always in a rush and it’s not always a lot of space,” Marissa Langdon said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is assisting with the investigation.

