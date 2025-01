BOSTON (WHDH) - A maintenance vehicle derailment on the tracks has interrupted train service on the Red Line.

Shuttle buses are being used between Quincy Center and JFK/UMass.

Riders can also use the Commuter Rail at Quincy Center and Braintree for alternate service.

