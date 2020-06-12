BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Red Line service between Braintree and Quincy Center stations will be closed for two weeks beginning later this month to allow for accelerated infrastructure work to take place.

Shuttle buses will be implemented during the shut down, which begins at the start of service on June 18 through the end of service on July 1.

Zone 1A Commuter Rail fares will be temporarily accepted at Braintree Station during that time.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak says shutting down part of the Red Line will allow for work on numerous improvements.

“We understand that these diversions can be inconvenient, but this service suspension allows us to expedite critical work, completing it over a month faster than planned,” he said.

Red Line construction is part of the MBTA’s $8 billion Building a Better T program to replace subway fleets, modernize stations, and upgrade tracks, signals, and switches.

