BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Red Line service between the JFK/UMass and Kendall/MIT will be suspended every day from Monday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 25 to allow for improvements to the system.

“The important work accomplished during this Red Line service suspension means riders will experience a more reliable trip with fewer unplanned service disruptions related to older tracks, older infrastructure, signal issues, or power problems,” the MBTA said in a statement. “Riders will also be provided with a safer ride as a result of this state of good repair work.”

Shuttle bus service will be provided free of charge between the two stops, making stops at all stops except Park Street and Downtown Crossing.

This shutdown is part of the MTBA’s Track Improvement Program, which “will replace tracks and ties to alleviate speed restrictions along the line while crews maximize the outage by performing signal work and station amenity upgrades, including new lighting, painting, tiling, power washing, and more.”

For more information, visit mbta.com/TrackProgram.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)