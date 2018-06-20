BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Line service between North Quincy and JFK/UMass is being replaced with buses in both directions Wednesday morning.

A track maintenance vehicle derailed earlier in the morning on the southbound side, an MBTA spokesperson said.

The maintenance equipment was removed but workers remain on the scene to repair the rail that was damaged due to this incident.

The cause remains under investigation.

The MBTA is encouraging commuters to consider Old Colony and Greenbush Commuter Rail trains which makes stops at Braintree, Quincy Center, JFK/UMass and South Stations.

