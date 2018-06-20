BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Line service between North Quincy and JFK/UMass has been restored after a derailment forced riders to board buses early Wednesday morning.

A track maintenance vehicle derailed on the southbound side of the tracks before 5 a.m., an MBTA spokesperson said.

Service was shut down for about two hours while the maintenance equipment was removed and workers repaired the damaged rail.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

