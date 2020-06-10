Red Line service delayed for reports of person on tracks

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Service on the Red Line was temporarily interrupted Wednesday after reports of a person on the tracks near Porter Station.
The MBTA tweeted out an update around 9 p.m., signaling passengers to the 15 min delay.
That person was escorted out of the area around 9:15 p.m.
It is unclear if anyone was injured.
No further information has been released.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)