Red Line service delayed for reports of person on tracks

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Service on the Red Line was temporarily interrupted Wednesday after reports of a person on the tracks near Porter Station.

The MBTA tweeted out an update around 9 p.m., signaling passengers to the 15 min delay.

That person was escorted out of the area around 9:15 p.m.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

No further information has been released.

