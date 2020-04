BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the Red Line was temporarily interrupted Wednesday after reports of a person on the tracks near Central Square.

he MBTA tweeted out an update around 3:45 p.m. signaling passengers to the 15 min delay.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

No further information has been released.

Red Line delayed about 15 minutes after an unauthorized person entered the track area at Central Square. Some trains may stand at stations. — MBTA (@MBTA) April 1, 2020

