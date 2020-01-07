Red Line service delayed for reports of person walking on tracks

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Service on the Red Line was temporarily interrupted Tuesday after reports of a person walking on the tracks near Harvard Station.

The MBTA tweeted out an update around 9:20 p.m. signaling passengers to the 15 min delay.

Shortly thereafter, the trains proceeded with residual delays.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

No further information has been released.

Red Line trains proceeding with residual delayshttps://t.co/nVmPQmNrwQ — MBTA (@MBTA) January 8, 2020

