DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A portion of the Red Line has switched to shuttle buses and three lanes on Route 93 southbound in Dorchester are closed due to what officials are calling a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer rollover.

The MassDOT said two right lanes were closed in addition to one lane on the left, after the crash happened near the Savin Hill exit.

Tweeting a photo of what appeared to be the tractor-trailer, the MBTA Transit Police Department stated the rollover caused damage to fencing next to the Red Line railway.

Roll over on 93 has caused damage to fencing. Which has caused interference on right of way for RL trains. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/TywiGb9cbb — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 26, 2023

A minute later, the MBTA announced shuttle buses would replace service between JFK/UMass and North Quincy due to “service being blocked.”

Red Line Braintree Branch: Shuttle buses replacing service between JFK/UMass and North Quincy due to service being blocked. Please expect delays as shuttles are dispatched. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 26, 2023

A SKY7 camera spotted Boston Fire Department crews at the scene, along with police as first responders surveyed the damage. Behind the accident, traffic was snarled as a trickle of cars and trucks were directed past the crash.

By 1:30 p.m., it appeared both left lanes had reopened.

Details on any possible injuries or how long the lanes were expected to stay closed have not yet been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

