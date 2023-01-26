DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A portion of the Red Line has switched to shuttle buses and three lanes on Route 93 southbound in Dorchester are closed due to what officials are calling a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer rollover.
The MassDOT said two right lanes were closed in addition to one lane on the left, after the crash happened near the Savin Hill exit.
Tweeting a photo of what appeared to be the tractor-trailer, the MBTA Transit Police Department stated the rollover caused damage to fencing next to the Red Line railway.
A minute later, the MBTA announced shuttle buses would replace service between JFK/UMass and North Quincy due to “service being blocked.”
A SKY7 camera spotted Boston Fire Department crews at the scene, along with police as first responders surveyed the damage. Behind the accident, traffic was snarled as a trickle of cars and trucks were directed past the crash.
By 1:30 p.m., it appeared both left lanes had reopened.
Details on any possible injuries or how long the lanes were expected to stay closed have not yet been released.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
