Red Line service resumes after derailed train strands hundreds of commuters

BOSTON (WHDH) - A failed train motor led to a derailment on the Red Line Wednesday. The incident caused severe delays and left hundreds of commuters stranded.

The motor on the last car of a six-car northbound train failed, causing it to derail around 9:30 a.m., according to the MBTA. The derailment created smoky conditions inside the Andrew Square station.

Train service was suspended for about eight hours. It was restored just before 5:30 p.m. Shuttle buses operated in both directions along the Broadway, Andrew, and JFK/UMass stops during the delay.

One passenger on the train said a window on the train broke, sending shards of glass everywhere and passengers scrambling for safety.

“The back car bounced up in the air and the windshield windows broke out, there were a couple more bounces and it started a fire,” John Orrison said.

The MBTA said an initial assessment found that about 300 feet of third rail was damaged. Officials are investigating the incident.

Video from Sky7 showed hundreds of commuters stranded and waiting for shuttles during the morning and evening commutes while crews worked to restore service. The crowds have since dissipated.

“There was no communication in the train in terms of talking to passengers and saying what to do. The passengers got off the trains themselves and they were not told to get off the train. The driver was confused walking back and forth on the platform,” Orrison said.

MBTA General Manager Luis Manuel Ramírez called the derailment a “serious incident.”

No injuries were reported during the derailment.

As a result of the delays, the Kingston, Middleboro and Greenbush Commuter Rail trains will operate on a modified service until 6:30 p.m.

The following modifications will be in place for the remainder of the day:

All inbound and outbound Kingston and Middleboro line trains will stop at JFK/UMass, Quincy Center and Braintree

All inbound and outbound Greenbush line trains will stop at JFK/UMass and Quincy Center. Note: Greenbush line trains will not stop at Braintree as it is on a different route.

Charlie Card tickets will be accepted on commuter rail trains at South Station, JFK/UMass, Quincy Center and Braintree. For a complete list of trains departing from South Station on the Kingston, Middleboro and Greenbush lines, please visit www.MBTA.com.

