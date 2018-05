BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Line service has resumed following police activity at JFK/UMass Station.

The MBTA closed down the station around 5:30 a.m., bringing in shuttle buses to replace trains between Andrew and Ashmont stations.

Residual delays were expected but the MBTA announced that regularly scheduled service got back on track around 6:30 a.m.

