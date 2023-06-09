A train with a mechanical problem at Central station forced Red Line riders onto shuttle buses for a significant stretch of the morning commute before rail service resumed.

The MBTA said train service resumed sometime after 11 a.m., hours after what started as a 15-minute delay for southbound trains.

The transportation authority later said on social media that shuttle buses were called in to replace to replace rail service between then-Davis and Park Street stations due to a “train with a mechanical problem.”

In later updates, the MBTA said shuttles would run between Harvard and Park Street, while also recommending riders on the South Shore opt for Commuter Rail service from the Braintree, Quincy Center or JFK/UMass stations as crews responded to the issue.

By 10:36 a.m., the MBTA Twitter account stated that service would be delayed for another hour “while the train is moved and the track and third rail are inspected.”

An hour later, a new update stated rail service had resumed and that shuttle buses were being phased out.

