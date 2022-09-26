QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Regular Red Line service has resumed after shuttle buses replaced service between Quincy Center and JFK/UMass near Wollaston Station, following an emergency response.

Red Line Braintree Branch Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between JFK/UMass and Braintree due to police activity near Wollaston. Please expect delays while shuttles are dispatched. — MBTA (@MBTA) September 26, 2022

Officials said at approximately 6 a.m., the operator of a Red Line train reported observing two individuals on the northbound track, just north of Wollaston Station. Emergency personnel then responded to find a man and woman both deceased.

As MBTA Transit Police and the Norfolk County DA’s office worked to determine why the individuals were on the tracks, a preliminary investigation indicated the people had not been struck by a train, with evidence suggesting both individuals had come into contact with the third rail.

Transit Police said an adult male and female trespassed along the right of way between North Quincy and Wollaston Station and intentionally placed their bodies between the outside running rail and the third rail.

