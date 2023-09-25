CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Full service was restored on the Red Line after riders were switched to buses for part of the route Monday morning, as crews extinguished what officials said was a “rubbish fire.”

The MBTA announced the service switch around 10 a.m. after a series of delays earlier in the morning, initially stating Porter to Park Street stations were affected before expanding the change to Davis.

The move came as the transportation authority said Cambridge firefighters were investigating “reports of smoke” near Harvard station.

In an update posted later in the morning, the Cambridge Fire Department said it was working on extinguishing a “rubbish fire” that appeared to have started in a tunnel outside of the station.

No injuries were reported and the department later said the fire had been extinguished and that train service was expected to resume shortly.

The MBTA said shuttle buses were being phased out and residual delays were expected as regular service returned around 11 a.m.

Update on Box 5171 for Harvard @MBTA: Companies are working on a rubbish fire in the tunnel outside the station, 3rd rail power is shut down, train svc is stopped temporarily, no injuries reptd. pic.twitter.com/NBMUe6v8JI — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) September 25, 2023

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses replace service between Porter and Park St while Cambridge fire continues to investigate reports of smoke near Harvard. Red Line service will operate on a single track between Alewife and Porter. https://t.co/GLuR00mK9Y — MBTA (@MBTA) September 25, 2023

