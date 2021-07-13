BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Line service resumed between Park Street and JFK/UMass stations after shuttle buses temporarily disrupted service Tuesday morning.

The disruption was due to a power problem at South Station, according to the MBTA.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

