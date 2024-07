BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Line service is back Monday after it was shut down for 15 days from Alewife to Kendall.

Another shutdown is coming for Red Line riders. Service will be suspended between JFK UMass and Braintree stations for 24 days in September to address the slow zones.

The T said crews will make repairs to 18 miles of track.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)