BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA said it will extend the current Red Line suspension because of an accident overnight Thursday.

They said several construction vehicles collided while crews were working on the tracks on the Longfellow Bridge.

One worker was taken to the hospital.

The MBTA said it notified state and federal transportation officials about the incident.

The T now says shuttle buses will replace trains between Kendall/MIT and JFK/UMass until Tuesday.

