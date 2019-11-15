Red Line to suspend service between Kendall/MIT, Broadway over 4 weekends for repairs

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced it will be suspending Red Line service between Kendall/MIT and Broadway for four weekends.

The shut down is set to being Friday at 8:45 p.m. for the next two weekends, take a break the weekend after Thanksgiving, and then service will be stopped again for the first two weekends in December.

“We heard the message loud and clear from our customers this summer said they wanted to see results,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said.

Crews will be replacing track and making station improvements which is work Poftak says will take longer if they didn’t shut down service on weekends.

“If the repairs have utility and actually help people who ride the subway every day then that’s great,” Red Line rider Jake Hofstetter said. “If they don’t then you’re just inconveniencing a lot of people especially a lot of people who come from different populations who work on the weekends.”

The work comes after several issues along the T this past summer including a derailment on the Red Line.

Red Line rider Lauren Smith said, “It’s unreliable sometimes and I think that’s the biggest issue with it and its also not the cleanest but none of them really are so I think if you can get some of the cosmetic changes done that could be really helpful.”

Shuttle buses will be running to help people where they need to go but some riders say doing this work on the weekends and around the holidays is not ideal.

“I feel it needs the rail work so I have nothing against it,” Red Line rider Jenny Wan said.

Normal service will resume Monday morning.

