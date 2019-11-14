Red Line to suspend service between Kendall Station, Broadway over 4 weekends for repairs

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced it will be suspending Red Line service between Kendall Station and Broadway for four weekends.

The shut down is set to being Friday at 8:45 p.m. for the next two weekends, take a break the weekend after Thanksgiving, and then service will again be stopped for the first two weekends in December.

“I think that’s outrageous, I am fortunate enough that I can either walk, bike, drive and pay to park but a lot of people can’t,” one rider said.

The work comes after several issues along the T this past summer including a derailment on the Red Line.

“We heard the message loud and clear from our customers this summer said they wanted to see results,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said.

Crews will be replacing track and making station improvements which is work Poftak says will take longer if they didn’t shut down service on weekends.

Shuttle buses will be running to help people where they need to go but some riders say doing this work around the holidays is not ideal.

“I don’t think there’s ever a convenient time to do these things,” Poftak said.

Normal service will resume Monday morning.

