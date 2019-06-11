Red Line train derailment near JFK/UMass Station causing major delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - A derailed Red Line train just outside of JFK/UMass Station in Dorchester has snarled the Tuesday morning commute.

At least one trolley car heading southbound went off the tracks around 6:10 a.m.

No injuries have been reported, according to an MBTA spokesperson.

The cause remains under investigation.

Customers are advised to seek alternate transportation.

Ramps from Interstate 93 northbound and southbound for Exit 15 are closed due to the derailment, state police said.

Middleborough, Kingston, and Greenbush Commuter Rail trains will make extra stops at JFK/UMass and Quincy Center stations.

Shuttle buses are also in place between North Quincy and Park Street stations and Ashmont and Park Street stations.

This derailment comes three days after a Green Line trolley derailed near Kenmore Station, sending 10 people to the hospital.

An MBTA operator deemed responsible for the Green Line derailment was formally suspended as authorities investigate the cause.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

