BOSTON (WHDH) - Train service is shut down on the Red Line between Harvard and Broadway.

The MBTA said it is because of a derailment of maintenance equipment at Park Street.

Shuttle buses are replacing trains on those several stops.

Red Line: Shuttle buses are replacing service between Harvard and Broadway due to an earlier derailment of a maintencance vehicle at Park Street. — MBTA (@MBTA) July 9, 2024

