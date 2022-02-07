BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA posted Monday night that the Red Line would be skipping the Downtown Crossing stop due to police activity in the area.

7NEWS has been told that police were called to the area just after 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Customers can use Chinatown or State for southbound Orange Line service. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 8, 2022

No further details were released.

