Red Line’s train motor blows, sending smoke across Andrew Station

The Red Line was delayed after a train’s motor blew, spewing smoke across Andrew Station, MBTA officials said.

The train’s motor blew around 2:30 at Andrew Station, T officials said. The MBTA turned on ventilation fans and inspected the tracks, according to the T.

The train was taken out of service, MBTA officials said.

Regular service resumed at 3:30 p.m.

Northbound Red Line trains may experience a gap in service because of train with a mechanical problem at Andrew — MBTA (@MBTA) September 10, 2019

The train experienced a blown motor, which caused the smoke. Ventilation fans were enabled and the tracks were inspected. The train has been removed from service and is being sent back to the yard. — MBTA (@MBTA) September 10, 2019

