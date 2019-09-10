Red Line’s train motor blows, sending smoke across Andrew Station

The Red Line was delayed after a train’s motor blew, spewing smoke across Andrew Station, MBTA officials said.
The train’s motor blew around 2:30 at Andrew Station, T officials said. The MBTA turned on ventilation fans and inspected the tracks, according to the T.
The train was taken out of service, MBTA officials said.
Regular service resumed at 3:30 p.m.
