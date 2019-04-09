Red Sox 2018 World Series ring features 185 custom-cut stones, ‘Damage Done’ slogan

BOSTON (WHDH) - The 2018 Boston Red Sox World Series championship ring, which was presented to players and coaches in a ceremony preceding the club’s home opener at Fenway Park, features 14-karat white gold, and a total of 185 rubies, sapphires, and diamonds.

Jostens designed the ring in commemoration of the team’s historic season, which culminated with a World Series Championship at Dodger Stadium in October.

Crafted in white gold, this ring is arguably one of the richest in symbolism and storytelling ever made, according to Jostens.

Forming the iconic Boston “B” logo are 21 custom-cut genuine rubies, which represent the four World Series titles won by the Red Sox in the 17 seasons. The logo is surrounded by 22 intricately set custom-cut blue sapphires, which are emblematic of the club’s 14 postseason games played and the eight home runs hit during the Fall Classic.

Signifying the history of the club’s postseason success is seven princess-cut diamonds accenting each side of the ring top. The 14 channel-set diamonds are symbolic of the total number of American League pennants won by the Red Sox since the franchise was established in 1901.

The title “WORLD CHAMPIONS” is spelled out in the team’s classic font on a foundation of two blue stones.

Enhancing the brilliance of the ring is the cascade of 128 diamonds in two rows on the side. The spectacular jewels honor the franchise-record 119 wins in 2018 and the nine World Series

titles now held by the Red Sox.

In another nod to the team’s deep championship history, 100 individual weathered bricks of Fenway Park form the background of each side panel to celebrate the centennial of the famed

1918 World Series Championship.

Fashioned using the Red Sox jersey font, the name of each recipient appears on the right side along with a designation of their relationship with the team.

Memorialized on the interior of the ring is 10-28-18, the date of the World Series victory and the date the team’s rally cry of “Do Damage” was changed to “Damage Done.”

The finishing touch is an expression on the palm crest that captures the undeniable talent of the 2018 Red Sox and their place in baseball history: “TEAM FOR THE AGES.”

In total, the ring boasts 185 stones which represent the 162 regular season games plus 14 postseason games and the nine World Series titles now held by the Red Sox. They each are a total gem weight of 15 carats.

