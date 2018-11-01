Red Sox: 2018 World Series trophy was damaged by thrown beer can

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox confirmed Thursday that their 2018 World Series trophy was damaged by a thrown beer during Wednesday’s rolling rally victory parade.

Video shared with 7News shows a beer can deflect off the trophy, which was being held by a member of the organization who was riding on a Duck Boat.

Some of the flags on the top of the trophy were bent back as a result of the direct impact.

A team official said the damage was minor and that it has since been repaired.

Red Sox news conferences underway. GM Dave Dombrowski says the team will try to retain players, unsure about Pedroia’s health for next year at second. World Series trophy damaged by a thrown beer was the 2018 trophy, it’s been fixed. GM believes fans weren’t trying to hit it. pic.twitter.com/OVZGqveELY — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) November 1, 2018

A 19-year-old Sandwich man was arrested in a separate incident after allegedly throwing a full beer that struck Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Six people in total were arrested during the euphoric street party celebrating the city’s fourth World Series title in 15 years.

Hundreds of thousands of jubilant fans skipped school and work to cheer for the team.

