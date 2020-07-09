Red Sox 2021 schedule includes Opening Day game at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox on Thursday announced their 2021 regular-season schedule, which includes an Opening Day tilt at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.

The club will kick off the season with a three-game series against their American League East rival starting on April 1. That series will conclude on Easter Sunday.

This will be the sixth time in 26 years that the Red Sox open the season at home and only the second time the club has played at Fenway as early as April 1.

The Red Sox will face the Yankees in six series during the 2021 season – three weekend series at Fenway Park and three series at Yankee Stadium.

Boston will also travel to four National League East ballparks for games against the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, and Washington Nationals.

Patriots Day will feature a home game at Fenway against the Chicago White Sox. The Red Sox will also play the Tampa Bay Rays in Boston on Labor Day.

The full schedule can be viewed below:

