Red Sox accepting personalized scoreboard messages in Fenway during pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox Nation is allowing personalized messages to be shown on Fenway Park’s Centerfield Scoreboard for a good cause.

For a limited time, members of the public can have their image and personalized text message projected on the John Hancock Centerfield Scoreboard, the Red Sox organization announced on Thursday.

Prices range from $50 for a personalized text to $100 for a personalized text and image, according to the organization’s website.

The purchase will be considered a tax-deductible donation to the Red Sox Foundation, which is struggling to raise as much money as usual due to games suspension during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can order your scoreboard message at https://www.redsoxfoundation.org/scoreboard/

