Red Sox ace Chris Sale to undergo Tommy John surgery, miss 2020 season

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox ace pitcher Chris Sale will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the entirety of the 2020 season, the club announced Thursday.
Surgeons will reconstruct the lanky left-hander’s ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow, according to the Red Sox.
Sale, 30, signed a multi-year extension worth $145 million prior to the 2019 season.
In three seasons with the Red Sox, Sale has tallied 35 wins.
