Red Sox ace pitcher, 3 other players test positive for COVID-19

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox ace starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has tested positive for COVID-19, manager Ron Roenicke confirmed Tuesday.

Rodriguez, 27, had been around someone who was sick while in Florida, according to Roenicke.

Roenicke noted that Rodriguez hopes to be ready to pitch on Opening Day on July 24 at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles.

Rodriguez, who is coming off a 19-6 season, has high hopes for the abbreviated 60-game season.

“Eddie, coming off the year he had last year, I know how hard he worked before he came to the first spring training,” Roenicke told reporters. “I know how hard he was working before he got COVID. That’s the difficult part when you see a guy who is on a mission to not only repeat but try to get better than what he did last year…You feel for him. I know he is still looking forward to leading his team on the mound.”

The club’s training staff will now work to help Rodriguez stay in shape as he recovers from the virus.

Third-base prospect Bobby Dalbec and relievers Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor have also tested positive, according to Ian Browne of RedSox.com.

Red Sox players underwent coronavirus testing at Fenway last week to find out if they would be able to begin training for the pandemic-shortened season.

